Watch: AZ defender makes a double goalline save against Ajax in the Eredivisie

AZ Alkmaar lost 2-1 to rivals Ajax in the Eredivisie on Sunday afternoon, but the scoreline could have been far worse for the hosts if not for their 20-year-old defender's heroics.

With the game still goalless by the 13th minute, Donny van de Beek's stabbed effort was headed clear by Hatazidiakos before he quickly got up to block Klaas-Jan Huntelaar's venomous strike.

1:50 for the double goal-line save.

Hatazidiakos's efforts will be in vain but at least his "Welcome to [INSERT BIG CLUB NAME HERE]" highlight reel will look impressive.

Victory for Ajax meant they went three points clear of AZ in second. PSV, meanwhile, are five points clear at the top after beating ADO Den Haag 3-0.

SEE ALSO...

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com​