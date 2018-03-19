Watch: Ex-Liverpool man Iago Aspas misses absolute sitter in La Liga

Remember Iago Aspas - he of worst-corner-in-history fame?

Actually being fair, though, the 30-year-old has been excellent for Celta Vigo since signing in 2015 and, had he actually scored with the below effort, it would have been his 17th goal of the season.

But it wasn't.

It was a costly miss, too. Celta are currently in the hunt for one of La Liga's Europa League places and victory in this game against Malaga would have taken them to within four points of sixth-placed Sevilla (who lost to Leganes).

Alas, the match finished goalless and Aspas will have to swallow his embarrassment for the rest of the international break. On the plus side, he's made Spain's latest squad.

