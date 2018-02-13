Watch: Foggia's Oliver Kragl scores stunning winner against Palermo

This is Oliver Kragl and this, quite obviously, is absolutely unstoppable.

(Goal at 4.13)

Palermo have been riding high in Serie B as they look to return to the top tier following their relegation last season, but this did them no good at all. The 2-1 loss prevented them from moving into the automatic promotion spots and keeps them in third place.

Ilija Nestorovski had given the Sicilians the lead, converting from the spot, but Mathieu Duhamel equalised for Foggia 12 minutes from time. Then Kragl snaffled all the points for the visitors. Never give him that much space again.

In Other News...