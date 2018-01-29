Gennaro Gattuso allows his AC Milan players to slap him following victory against Lazio
Gattuso insisted his team slap him on head following Milan's 2-1 win over their Serie A rivals.
Milan have won four of their last five matches under Gattuso as there appears to be a positive shift in morale around the club.
So following Milan's hard-fought win over Lazio at the San Siro on Sunday, the eccentric taskmaster, widely renowned for his aggression as a player, allowed all his players to give him a slap on the head as a way of celebrating the victory.
The 40-year-old got his team into a huddle before they proceeded to dish out their free hits.
35 seconds in for Gattuso's treat.
"I just want to make my squad happy," Gattuso said post-match.
"Especially the players who are angry with me because are on the bench, so now they have chance to slap me."
