Gennaro Gattuso allows his AC Milan players to slap him following victory against Lazio

Milan have won four of their last five matches under Gattuso as there appears to be a positive shift in morale around the club.

So following Milan's hard-fought win over Lazio at the San Siro on Sunday, the eccentric taskmaster, widely renowned for his aggression as a player, allowed all his players to give him a slap on the head as a way of celebrating the victory.

The 40-year-old got his team into a huddle before they proceeded to dish out their free hits.

35 seconds in for Gattuso's treat.

"I just want to make my squad happy," Gattuso said post-match.

"Especially the players who are angry with me because are on the bench, so now they have chance to slap me."

