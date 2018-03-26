Watch: Gremio defends finds top corner from 30 yards... with weaker foot

Gremio took a commanding first-leg lead in the semi-final of their Brazilian state play-off against Avenida on Sunday, beating them 3-0 away from home at the Estadio dos Eucaliptos.

This, from Ramiro (in the seventh minute) was the pick of the goals – coming after a beautiful free-kick from Jael in their derby demolition of Internacional last weekend.

Two points of interest: Ramiro is most commonly a full-back or a defensive midfielder, and he's also right-footed. Not bad for a weaker side, then.

The second leg of their Gaucho 1 semi-final, which does now seem rather academic, takes place on Thursday night.

See also...

Celtic's Dembele scores perfect free-kick

Sao Caetano goalkeeper drops hideous clanger in Brazilian state tie

In Other News...