Watch: In Non-League, Macclesfield's 94th-minute winner over Woking came in bizarre circumstances

Conference Premier leaders Macclesfield beat Woking 3-2 on Friday thanks to a highly unusual last-gasp winner.

Tyrone Marsh thought he had poked in the winner and he sprinted away to celebrate his finish, while the Woking defenders stopped thinking he'd scored as well.

But the ball got stuck in the muddy turf, allowing the alert Macclesfield striker Danny Whitehead to sprint in and apply the necessary finish to hand the hosts the most dramatic of victories.

Unbelievable. Macclesfield sit nine points clear at the top of the National League standings as the Cheshire-based club also defeated neighbours Chester 1-0 on Easter Monday.

See also...

In Other News...