Watch: Qatar score beautiful long-range goal during friendly with Iraq

It seems that Qatar's efforts to prepare a competitive side for the 2022 World Cup are progressing well enough – on Wednesday, they beat Iraq 3-2 in a friendly.

It was the first international to take place on Iraqi soil since the lifting of a long-standing FIFA ban on the country hosting games, and 65,000 fans gathered in Basra to watch.

And the footballing highlight was this...

That's Akram Afif, scoring his second goal of the game (and the half) to put Qatar 2-1 in front.

Ismail Mohammad netted Qatar's third goal, while Ahmed Yasin and Hussein Ali replied for Iraq.

See also...

Sanderhausen's Stiefler scores spectacular scorpion kick

Sao Caetano goalkeeper drops hideous clanger in Brazilian state tie

In Other News...