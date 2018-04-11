Watch: Sheffield United's Lee Evans scores one of the most gorgeous volleys you'll ever see

Evans put Sheffield United ahead in only the second minute against fellow play-off contenders Middlesbrough.

From outside the box, the 23-year-old midfielder produced a beautiful cushioned side-foot volley that flew into the top corner past the helpless Darren Randolph in goal.

After Grant Leadbitter was sent off for the visitors 25 minutes in, Evans scored his second in the 40th minute before Daniel Ayala found a reply three minutes after half-time.

But the damage was already done by then as Sheffield United secured victory to boost their play-off hopes.

The ninth-placed Blades are now three points off the top six with four games left to play, and their manager Chris Wilder has challenged his players to push on and grab a spot.

"Credit to our players," Wilder told Gazette Live. "They’ve got themselves in a position this season where they have something to play for.

“We knew the quality of the opposition and the magnitude of the game. We knew that if they won today then it would have been very, very difficult for us to force our way into the play-offs."

