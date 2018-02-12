Watch: Werder Bremen's Florian Kainz curls in a cracker against Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga
Kainz stole the show with a sublime curling effort as Werder Bremen boosted their survival hopes on Sunday.
Bremen beat Wolfsburg 3-1 in the Bundesliga clash which lifted them six points above the dreaded red line and into 15th. Kainz scored twice in the hosts' comfortable victory with his best being a decisive strike in the 40th minute to put his side 2-0 up.
Kainz played a delightful one-two with Zlatko Junuzovic before the 25-year-old Austrian ferociously smashed his curled strike into the bottom corner to please the home support.
1:07 for Kainz's wonderful goal
There was nothing goalkeeper Koen Casteels could do there.
Paul Verhaegh pulled a goal back shortly after half-time (49') but Bremen extended their lead 23 minutes later as Kainz grabbed his second of the night.
