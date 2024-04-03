'We partied hard with Eric Cantona, said goodbye at 4am, then heard on the radio hours later he'd retired' Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals Cantona not only shocked supporters when he retired, team-mates had no clue either

By Jacque Talbot
Contributions from
Andy Mitten
 published

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has opened up on Sir Alex Ferguson wanting to bring in Alan Shearer to Manchester United before he signed the Norwegian

Former players Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (L) and Eric Cantona attend the unveiling of a statue of Manager Sir Alex Ferguson of Manchester United at Old Trafford on November 23, 2012 in Manchester, England
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Eric Cantona played together for just one season (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's no secret that Sir Alex Ferguson wanted the Premier League’s all-time goalscorer, Alan Shearer, to join the club before he signed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for a fraction of the world record fee Newcastle United paid Blackburn Rovers.

Shearer eventually signed for boyhood club Newcastle for £15 million deal, and the Red Devils brought Solskjaer, who was very much an unknown at the time.

