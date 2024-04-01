Why Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag could STAY, as summer of speculation approaches

By Matthew Holt
published

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is into his second season – but questions are continuing to linger over his third

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag.
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is continuing to face questions over his future.

The Dutchman joined the club back in April 2022 and still holds the record as the manager with the highest win percentage in the club's modern-day history.

But with an extensive injury list, crashing out of the UEFA Champions League before Christmas and ongoing player disputes, it hasn't all been plain sailing for the former Ajax head coach.

