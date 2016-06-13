Wes almost wins it: How Stats Zone saw Republic of Ireland 1-1 Sweden

Given that the high FIFA-ranking Belgium and the pedigreed Italy both await in later games, both Sweden and the Republic of Ireland will have been desperate to get the three points in their opening Euro 2016 game.

A draw was probably the right result, but the Irish might feel that harsh given Sweden didn't actually record a shot on target during the full 90 minutes. However, neither side created any big chances (according to Stats Zone) during the entire match, and both outfits were well matched, unable to strike a decisive advantage against the other.

The Irish lined up in a 4-3-1-2 formation, while Sweden started in a conventional 4-4-2.

v (via ): No Robbie Keane for Ireland, but Walters starts. Ibra in. 13 June 2016

It was Martin O'Neill's side who started the better, finding joy through Robbie Brady initially.

0-0 (via ): Brady's crossing a threat but no-one able to connect. 13 June 2016

The Norwich man's crossing wasn't finding the intended targets but offering hope to the Irish as they attacked Andreas Isaksson's goal.

0-0 (via ): Time and space afforded to the left-backs so far. 13 June 2016

Sweden took a while to get going, with Ibrahimovic ineffective. In fact, it wasn't until Ireland scored just after the break that the Blue-Yellows mounted any serious threat to Darren Randolph's goal…

1-0 (via ): how Coleman set up Hoolahan for the opener. 13 June 2016

A lovely sweeping half-volley from Wes Hoolahan's right foot opened the game up, after Seamus Coleman had cut inside on the right flank.

However, after an improved second-half showing that saw veteran midfielder Kim Kallstrom pushed wider to the left, Sweden finally got into the game. Their goal came follwing a neatly worked triangle down the left channel, and Ciaran Clark haplessly provided the finish to a short-range Ibra cross.

1-1 (via ): Kallstrom and Sweden looking to exploit left flank. 13 June 2016

Zlatan had been successfully starved of service…

1-0 (via ): Zlatan unable to hit the target so far. Needs service. 13 June 2016

…until some class play down the Swedes' left provided the opportunity to equalise.

1-1 (via ): Zlatan heavily involved as he crosses for a Clark own goal. 13 June 2016

And after that, despite good chances, no one else could match the brilliance of Hoolahan and both teams will bemoan a solitary point gained.

1-1 (via ): Hoolahan - most tackles and ball recoveries today and goal. 13 June 2016

