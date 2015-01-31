West Brom 0-3 Tottenham: Spurs' last win without Eriksen or Kane scoring was...?

Tottenham's familiar combination came up trumps once again to help sink West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns, and condemn Tony Pulis to his first defeat in charge of the Baggies.

Christian Eriksen curled home a superb free-kick after just six minutes, before Harry Kane added a second to double Spurs' lead inside a quarter of an hour. Then the England Under-21 international converted a second-half penalty, his 20th goal of the season in all competitions, after Joleon Lescott had been penalised for handball.

Victory means the north Londoners remain just three points behind third-placed Manchester United, while West Brom stay perilously close to the drop zone with a three-point advantage over Hull.

6 of Christian Eriksen's 9 goals in the Premier League this season have come away from home.

The Denmark international is the top-scoring midfielder in the Premier League this season.

Eriksen has scored 3 in 4 Premier League matches against West Brom.

Harry Kane netted his 19th and 20th goals of the season in all competitions.

Kane has scored more goals in all competitions than any other Premier League player this season (Sergio Aguero is on 19).

The last time Tottenham won a Premier League match without either Kane or Eriksen scoring was back in August (4-0 vs QPR). This is their 10th league win since that game.

Spurs last scored 3 times in a Premier League away match in April 2014 (also vs West Brom, finished 3-3).

Tottenham have scored 10 goals in their last 4 visits to The Hawthorns (W3 D1).

Spurs have won 5 and lost 2 of their last 7 away league matches.

West Brom have lost 5 and won just 1 of their last 11 league clashes with Tottenham (D5).

Tony Pulis has lost a home Premier League game by a 3-goal margin for just the 3rd time.

