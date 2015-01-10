West Brom 1-0 Hull: How many wins is it now for Tony Pulis in his last nine league games?

Tony Pulis won his second game in a row since replacing Alan Irvine at West Bromwich Albion, beating Hull 1-0 thanks to a second half goal from Saido Berahino. The victory was only WBA's third home victory of the season in the Premier League, but in truth it was a game of little quality or real incident, and the Baggies will just be happy to have taken the point.

Victory for the Midlands club moved them above Hull into 14th in the table and was only their second Premier League success in their last 11 games.

West Brom have scored a first-half goal in only 3 of their last 13 Premier League fixtures.

Hull mustered 6 shots (not including blocked) against West Brom in the first-half. Only against Everton on New Year’s Day did the Tigers fire in more first-half shots in a Premier League game this season.

Robbie Brady was Steve Bruce’s 1000th substitution in Premier League history (Brady came on for Nikica Jelavic).

Saido Berahino has netted 6 in his last 3 games for the Baggies in all competitions.

Berahino is the second-highest scoring Englishman in the top division this season, with 9 goals (Charlie Austin is top with 13).

The Baggies registered their first win in 5 Premier League games and only their second in their last 11.

The Tigers have enjoyed just 2 victories in their last 14 league games, drawing 4 and losing 8.

Tony Pulis has won 6 of his last 9 Premier League game as a manager, drawing 2 and losing just 1.

