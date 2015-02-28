West Brom 1-0 Saints: What does Berahino need one more of to equal Diego Costa?

FURTHER READING Report Pulis reaction Koeman reaction Analysis with Stats Zone

Saido Berahino's second-minute blockbuster proved enough to see off Champions League-chasing Southampton.

The England Under-21 international smashed home a stunning half-volley, but it proved to be a mixed afternoon for the striker who had to be withdrawn shortly after half-time through injury.

Ronald Koeman's men enjoyed 64% of possession at The Hawthorns and fired off 12 goal attempts to the Baggies' 7, yet they couldn't find a way to beat goalkeeper Ben Foster and now have just one Sadio Mane strike to show for their last four encounters.

For West Brom, the 'Pulis effect' continue to work wonders. Saturday's success lifts the Midlanders up to 13th in the table after a fourth successive game without defeat.

West Brom’s opening goal was the first shot attempted by either side.

Southampton failed to keep a clean against the Baggies for the first time in four league meetings.

The Baggies have tasted defeat just once in 8 Premier League matches (W3 D4).

West Brom have kept 5 clean sheets in their 7 Premier League matches under Tony Pulis.

Berahino has scored 9 home Premier League goals this season; only Diego Costa (10) has more.

Berahino has bagged 8 home goals in his last 6 appearances at The Hawthorns (all competitions).

Berahino’s effort in the second minute was the earliest goal West Brom have scored since April 2014 (Vydra vs Tottenham Hotspur).

Analyse West Brom 1-0 Southampton yourself using Stats Zone