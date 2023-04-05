West Ham vs Newcastle live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

West Ham vs Newcastle live stream and match preview, Wednesday April 5, 8pm BST

West Ham vs Newcastle live stream and match preview

Looking for a West Ham vs Newcastle live stream? We've got you covered. West Ham vs Newcastle is being shown in the UK by Sky Sports. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Form

West Ham: WDLWL

Newcastle: WWWLL

Referee

Craig Pawson will be the referee for West Ham vs Newcastle.

Assistant referees: Marc Perry and Scott Ledger

Fourth official: Chris Kavanagh

VAR: David Coote

Assistant VAR: Derek Eaton

Stadium

West Ham vs Newcastle will be played at the 66,000-capacity London Stadium in London.

Kick-off and channel

West Ham vs Newcastle kick-off is at 8pm BST on Wednesday April 5 in the UK. The game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.