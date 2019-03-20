This is what happened when a referee wore a microphone for a full game

An Australian referee wore a microphone for his final A-League match - and the highlights video makes for fascinating viewing.

Jarred Gillett is set to officiate in the Championship next season and took charge of Melbourne Victory's win against Brisbane Roar on Saturday in what was his last game in Australia's top flight.

The 32-year-old was mic'd up for the occasion, and the A-League later released footage of the game from the referee's perspective.

Gillett can be heard explaining his decisions to players from both teams, as well as consulting with the VAR at the Marvel Stadium.

The video was well received on social media, with many fans arguing that similar footage should be available after Premier League matches.

Gillett will become the first foreign referee in the history of English football when he moves to the Championship next term.

He first took charge of a match in Australia in 2010 and has since won the country's Referee of the Year award on five occasions.

