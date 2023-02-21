When did Newcastle last win a trophy?

Newcastle United fans are on cloud nine at the moment, with the club's bid for a top-four place looking healthy and a cup final to look forward to this Sunday.

The Magpies face Manchester United in the Carabao Cup showpiece at Wembley this weekend. Under Eddie Howe and the club's new Saudi Arabian owners, Toon fans are enjoying football again, following years of misery under the ownership of Mike Ashley.

While supporters were expecting the club to begin challenging for silverware again, few would have expected an opportunity to win a major title coming quite this early. Defeat the Red Devils, and the club will end their surprisingly lengthy trophy drought.

While Newcastle technically did win a trophy as recently as 2017, the Championship title isn't considered to be a major success in the grander scheme of things – especially for a club of Newcastle's stature.

Going further back, the Magpies achieved Intertoto Cup success in 2006 and the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1968/69. However, neither of those are considered major titles either, with both gongs now consigned to history. This means that Newcastle's most recent major success came way back in 1955, when the side lifted the FA Cup following a 3-1 win against Man City at Wembley - their sixth triumph in the competition.

This means that, should Newcastle beat Man United on Sunday, they will end a whopping 68 years of hurt. Howay the lads.