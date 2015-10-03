Which two players scored 80 Premier League goals quicker than Sergio Aguero?

STATS ZONE

Anything Robert Lewandowski can do, Sergio Aguero can do bet– ... well, almost as well. Both strikers were called upon to rescue their sides from trailing at home, and both came up with the goals – five of them apiece – to ensure emphatic victories. And while Lewandowski managed to annihilate Wolfsburg with his lot in just nine minutes for Bayern Munich, it took Aguero a whole 23 minutes and 34 seconds – still, unsurprisingly, the fastest five-goal haul in Premier League history. Things were looking up for opponents Newcastle a few minutes before half-time when they led through Aleksandar Mitrovic's 18th-minute goal, while Joe Hart had pulled off a terrific stop to deny the Serbian striker a second soon after.

But then Manchester City's Argentine equivalent had his say, ensuring the hosts went in at half-time level by netting three minutes before the break. His second and third efforts came within 68 seconds of one another; numbers three and four just over two minutes apart after Kevin De Bruyne had continued his hot streak in front of goal with a volley over Tim Krul.

Sergio Aguero became the 5th player to score 5 goals in a Premier League game (after Andy Cole, Alan Shearer, Dimitar Berbatov and Jermain Defoe).

Aguero has 16 goals in 13 Premier League appearances in the month of October.

With his first goal, Aguero scored his 80th goal in the Premier League, becoming the third-quickest player to reach this tally in the competition (128 games).

Only Alan Shearer (102 games) and Ruud van Nistelrooy (122 games) scored 80 Premier League goals quicker than Aguero.

Aguero now has 84 Premier League goals; the same number as Cristiano Ronaldo and Carlos Tevez.

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 18 Premier League meetings with Newcastle (W16 D2), their longest ever run without defeat against a single PL opponent.

City have netted two or more goals in each of their last 15 Premier League clashes with the Magpies (45 scored in total).

Steve McClaren has won just 2 of his last 21 league games as a manager (W2 D9 L10 – 8 games at Newcastle, 13 at Derby).

Newcastle have won just 1 of their last 19 Premier League games (D4 L14).

Kevin De Bruyne has 22 league assists since the start of 2014/15; more than any other player in the top five European leagues.

