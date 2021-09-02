Who are all of the past Women's Super League winners?

Four different teams have been WSL winners since the league began in 2011. Over the past decade, Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool have all won the title with the competition having expanded from eight to twelve teams in that time.

Arsenal were the inaugural WSL winners back in 2011 where a familiar pairing of Ellen White and Steph Houghton helped the most successful team in women's football to what was technically their 13th league title. It was a similar story the following year when Arsenal went unbeaten to become back to back WSL winners with Kim Little finishing as top scorer on 11 goals. It would be seven years until the next time they won the title in 2018/19.

It was Matt Beard's Liverpool who ended Arsenal's initial dominance by winning the league in both 2013 and 2014, with a young Lucy Bronze playing a starring role. The 2014 title saw all three of Chelsea, Liverpool and Birmingham City in with a chance of winning the league on the final day of the season. In a dramatic turn of events, Chelsea lost to Manchester City, throwing away a three point lead over Liverpool to see the Merseyside team retain the title on goal difference.

Chelsea were not going to make the same mistake again in 2015, as Emma Hayes' side picked up their first of four WSL titles. It was the club's first league title in their history and they have gone on to win it again in 2017/18, 2019/20 and 2020/21. Their most recent title this year saw a forward pairing of Fran Kirby and Sam Kerr score 37 goals between them.

Manchester City meanwhile won their first, and only, WSL title in 2016 in another final day show down with Chelsea where they once again came out victorious with a 2-0 win to make sure that their rivals did not get their hands on the trophy.

The full list of WSL winners:

Chelsea - Four (2015, 2017/18, 2019/20, 2020/21)

Arsenal - Three (2011, 2012, 2018/19)

Liverpool - Two (2013, 2014)

Manchester City - One (2016)

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues delivered for just £3. The offer ends October 17, 2021.

ALSO READ

What are the most expensive women's transfers of all time?

The 5 biggest attendances in women's football

How many professional women's football leagues are there?