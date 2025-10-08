Women's Champions League: 10 favourites ranked

Who will be crowned UEFA Women's Champions League winners this year?

The Women’s Champions League is under way, with Arsenal aiming to defend their title, Barcelona chasing a sixth consecutive final, and Chelsea hoping to lift the trophy for the first time.

Manchester United's presence marks a second consecutive season with three Women's Super League teams in the competition.

This season promises exciting clashes, emerging stars, and potential upsets, but who are the 10 favourites to win the competition?

Women's Champions League favourites: 10. Atletico Madrid

Perhaps the surprise package, Atletico Madrid have progressed past the qualifying rounds for the first time since 2020/21.



While they’ve struggled to compete with Barcelona in Liga F in recent years, an unbeaten start this season, including a win over rivals Real Madrid, suggests potential to cause upsets in Europe.

Key players include Chelsea loanee Julia Bartel, former Manchester United midfielder Vilde Boe Risa, and star Brazilian forward Luany. With league momentum on their side, Atletico could be a dark horse in this year’s Women’s Champions League.

9. Paris Saint-Germain

Olga Carmona is now at PSG (Image credit: Getty Images)

PSG, runners-up in 2015 and 2017, shockingly missed the 2024/25 Champions League group stage after losing to Juventus, ending a six-year streak of reaching at least the quarter-finals.



New signings include Crystal Dunn, Olga Carmona, Rasheedat Ajibade, and young Canadian Florianne Jourde, but they lost key players like Kadidiatou Diani to rivals Lyon and Grace Geyoro to London City Lionesses.

Having finished runners-up to Lyon in seven of the past eight seasons, PSG will be desperate to challenge Europe’s elite, and they have the talent - though they’ve won just two of their opening four league fixtures.

8. Wolfsberg

Two-time Champions League winners and four-time runners-up, Wolfsburg may not dominate Europe like they once did, but always pose a threat on the big stage.

Under new manager Stephan Lerch, replacing Tommy Stroot in the summer, they’ll face a brutal league phase including Chelsea, Lyon, Real Madrid, and PSG.

Standout talents include midfielder Janina Minge and young Swiss forward Smilla Vallotto, who impressed at the Euros, and with their stars firing, Wolfsburg have the quality to make a deep run in Europe.

7. Bayern Munich

England international Georgia Stanway stars for Bayern Munich (Image credit: 2023 UEFA)

Frauen-Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, led by new manager Jose Barcala, boast stars including Lioness Georgia Stanway and German talents Giulia Gwinn and Klara Buhl.

Their toughest challenge? A brutal league phase featuring former winners Barcelona, who they have already endured a 7-1 defeat to on Matchday 1. They also face current holders Arsenal and PSG.

Historically, their best Champions League runs ended in the semi-finals, losing to Barcelona in 2018/19 and Chelsea in 2020/21. With their talent and domestic success, Bayern have the quality to navigate tough matches and make another deep run in Europe.

6. Real Madrid

Boasting talents including Athenea del Castillo, Caroline Weir, and new signing Sara Dabritz, Real Madrid are steadily rising in women’s football, making history in March when they beat Barcelona for the first time.

Last season, they narrowly lost both group-stage ties to Chelsea (3-2 away, 2-1 home) but stunned Arsenal 2-0 in the first leg of the quarter-finals before Arsenal's brilliance blew them away in the return fixture.

These glimpses of brilliance could be enough to see them progress far, although their start to Liga F under new manager Pau Quesada has seen them win just three from six games.

5. Manchester United

Manchester United are making history, reaching this stage of the Champions League for the first time.

After a 1-0 away loss to Norwegian side Brann in qualifying, they bounced back emphatically with an Elisabeth Terland hat-trick. Terland’s attacking flair is matched by Melvine Malard, who leads the WSL Golden Boot race with four goals in five games.

A recent league draw against Chelsea highlights their growing credentials as title contenders, while November’s clash with PSG promises extra spice as Mary Earps returns to her former club, with Ella Toone admitting to texting her with excitement immediately after the draw.

4. Arsenal

Reigning champions Arsenal stunned Europe by dethroning Barcelona last season in Lisbon, but their title defence has started shakily with a 2-1 defeat to Lyon on Matchday 1.

With a squad featuring seven Ballon d’Or nominees (including four in the top 10), their individual quality is undeniable - many felt Mariona Caldentey and Alessia Russo, who placed second and third respectively, deserved the top prize.

However, Renee Slegers’ challenge is consistency in her team’s performances and they earned a reputation of being the comeback queens in last year’s competition. Winless in four and slipping in the WSL race, they’ll need a statement result against Benfica next week to steady momentum.

3. OL Lyonnes

Ada Hegerberg is still a force (Image credit: Getty Images)

Record eight-time winners Lyon remain a powerhouse in Europe and show no signs of slowing as they came out firing on matchday one with a 2-1 victory over reigning champions Arsenal.

Backed by Michele Kang and with a squad featuring Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Kadidiatou Diani, Melchie Dumornay, new signing Jule Brand and the competition’s all-time top scorer Ada Hegerberg, their lethal attacking threat will be hard to stop.

Lyon’s nouse in this competition combined with a plethora of talent makes them a serious threat to reclaim their European throne once again.

2. Barcelona

Barcelona may have lost 17 players over the summer, but their core of world-class talent remains intact.

Three-time Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati and two-time winner Alexia Putellas continue to set the standard in midfield, while Claudia Pina was the top goalscorer in last season’s competition. Young star Vicky Lopez adds to the firepower and is fresh off winning the inaugural women’s Kopa Trophy (best under-21 player in the world). Who needs squad depth when you have players like this?

The three-time champions sent a clear message on matchday one with a 7-1 demolition of Bayern Munich, and they’ve started Liga F with a staggering +30 goal difference in six games. Even amid transition, Barcelona can never be underestimated.

1. Chelsea

Chelsea completed a domestic treble last season, winning the WSL, FA Cup and League Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite last season’s domestic treble, Chelsea remain desperate for the one trophy that continues to evade them.

Their closest attempt to the Champions League crown came in 2021, when they were dismantled 4-0 by their European nemesis Barcelona in the final. Barca have repeatedly been their stumbling block, including an 8-2 aggregate defeat in last season’s semi-final.

Determined to change the narrative, Chelsea have invested heavily this year, notably in their club-record signing of Alyssa Thompson from Angel City to bolster an already impressive attack of perennial goalscorer Sam Kerr and Aggie Beever-Jones, who is on fire this season.

A group-stage clash with Barcelona on matchday four could set the tone for their campaign, and getting a taste of their rivals earlier in the competition than usual with the new format could play in their favour.

This could finally be the year…