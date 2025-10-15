Women’s League Cup explained: The crazy format, dates, groups... and why teams in Europe get a free place in the quarter-finals

Chelsea beat Manchester City in the League Cup final last season

The Subway Women’s League Cup is back this week, bringing together Women’s Super League and WSL 2 teams in one competition.

Chelsea are the current holders, having beaten Manchester City in last season’s final at Pride Park in Derby, securing the first trophy of their domestic treble.

Here’s everything you need to know about the format, groups and key dates.

Format

What's the format of the Women's League Cup 2025/26?

The League Cup was Sonia Bompastor's first trophy in England. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Group stage

The group stages feature 21 teams, split geographically into five groups - four groups of four, and one group of five.



Each team plays every other team in their group once, with the exception of the group of five, where they play three of the other teams once.

Points system

Win = 3 points

Draw = 1 point each + penalty shootout for an extra bonus point awarded to the shootout winner

Loss = 0 points

Progression



The top team of each of the five groups progresses to the quarter-finals, joining the three UWCL teams in the last eight.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Teams

Who enters the Women's League Cup?

All 24 clubs from the WSL and WSL 2 enter the competition.

The 21 clubs not involved in European football enter in the group stages.

The three English teams playing in the UEFA Women’s Champions League - Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United - join a round later at the quarter-final stage, meaning they could lift the trophy by playing just three matches.

Groups

What are the groups for the Women's League Cup 2025/26?

A post shared by Barclays WSL (@barclayswsl) A photo posted by on

Swipe to scroll horizontally League Cup groups Group A Manchester City, Everton, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest Group B Liverpool, Durham, Sunderland, Sheffield United Group C (five teams) Brighton & Hove Albion, West Ham United, Charlton Athletic, Southampton, Portsmouth Group D Leicester City, Crystal Palace, London City Lionesses, Ipswich Town Group E Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur, Birmingham City, Bristol City

Teams were split into northern and southern sections to decide the groups.

Northern teams filled groups A and B, while southern teams filled groups C, D and E

Group stage:

24/25 September 2025

8/9 October 2025 (Group C only)

18/19 October 2025

2/13 November 2025 (Group C only)

22/23 November 2025

Quarter-finals:

20–21 December 2025

Semi-finals:

21–22 January 2026

Final:

15 March 2026

What's at stake?

The League Cup is the first domestic trophy of the season up for grabs, and with the UWCL sides entering late, the competition can see some dramatic knockout rounds.

However, with the three European teams getting a bye to the latter stages, it tends to be the familiar heavyweights that go all the way.

Since the competition was rebranded from the FA Women’s Premier League Cup in 2011, only Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City have lifted the trophy.