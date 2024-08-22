Liverpool on verge of first Arne Slot signing after 'reluctant' agreement: report

Liverpool are closing in on their first transfer of the Arne Slot era, as the last Premier League side to have made a buy this summer

Liverpool manager Arne Slot looks on prior to the Premier League match between Ipswich Town FC and Liverpool FC at Portman Road on August 17, 2024 in Ipswich, England.
(Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool are the only club in the top flight yet to have signed a player. But that looks to be changing imminently, with an agreement close for the Reds.

Slot's tenure kicked off with a win at the weekend. The Merseysiders beat top-flight new boys Ipswich Town 2-0 at Portman Road, with a familiar look to the team that Jurgen Klopp has shaped over the last few years. 

