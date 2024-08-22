Liverpool on verge of first Arne Slot signing after 'reluctant' agreement: report

Liverpool are the only club in the top flight yet to have signed a player. But that looks to be changing imminently, with an agreement close for the Reds.

Slot's tenure kicked off with a win at the weekend. The Merseysiders beat top-flight new boys Ipswich Town 2-0 at Portman Road, with a familiar look to the team that Jurgen Klopp has shaped over the last few years.

The transfer window has just mere days remaining, however. Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher noted on Monday Night Football this week that he's impressed with how “calm” his old club have been in the transfer market – but it appears as if a first signing is very close.

Jamie Carragher is relaxed about how the Liverpool squad hasn't seen any changes under Slot… yet (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spanish outlet Superdeporte via Sport Witness claims that ‘only fringes missing’ to get the agreement over the line for Valencia stopper, Giorgi Mamardashvili. They note the move is “getting closer”.

The Georgian rose to prominence over the summer at Euro 2024 and has been coveted by some of Europe's biggest clubs. Liverpool reportedly see him as a prime candidate to replace Alisson in time, who was linked with Saudi Arabian clubs earlier this summer.

The Reds and Los Che are now in discussions over a payment structure, with a loan agreement in place to keep Mamardashvili at Valencia. Liverpool are said to be “reluctant” to sanction this, with Bournemouth linked with the star on loan.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, this is more of a market opportunity than anything else from Liverpool. Clearly, the club sees Mamardashvili as being a superstar of the next decade – and are prepared to pay now and wait later for the 23-year-old to develop.

Mamardashvili is set for a Liverpool move (Image credit: Getty Images)

It is a little concerning that the Reds have not strengthened their squad yet – but this is a long-term move unrelated to the current state of the side. There is still time to improve the squad – but really, there aren't many stars who could come in and immediately strengthen the first XI.

Mamardashvili is valued at €45 million by Transfermarkt. His Valencia contract runs until 2027.

