Revealed: The crazy reason that Ilkay Gundogan is re-signing for Manchester City

After only one season apart Ilkay Gundogan looks set to reunite with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

In June 2023, the 33-year-old left the Etihad to join Barcelona only weeks after lifting the Champions League trophy. The ex-German international signed a two-year deal with the option of a third - but just over a year on he is set to cut short his stay in Catalonia, in favour of a return to Manchester with no transfer fee involved.

But why are the La Liga giants willing to let him leave on a free? As is often the case with Barcelona in recent years, a delicate balancing of the finances has forced the issue.

Why Barcelona are willing to let Ilkay Gundogan depart for nothing - and go back to Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has only ever signed one player who he'd worked with previously: Thiago Alcantara (Image credit: Getty Images)

The decision to allow Gundogan to depart for nothing while he has plenty of time left on his contract will baffle those outside of Spain.

But his departure is required to allow star summer signing Dani Olmo to play, following his €55 million arrival from RB Leipzig earlier this month.

Euros star Olmo plays in the same position as Gundogan and is thought to be critical to new manager Hansi Flick’s desired tactical gameplan.

Barcelona have re-signed La Masia grad Dani Olmo (Image credit: Getty Images)

But rather than allow the two to compete for a place this season, Barca need to get Gundogan off the books to allow them to play Olmo.

So far they have been unable to list Olmo in their squad due to La Liga’s financial rules that ensure clubs balance expenditures on wages and transfers with available assets.

Releasing Gundogan, even without a transfer fee, would reportedly free up €14m in the club’s fair play budget, allowing them to formally register Olmo and get him on the pitch.

The bizarre situation is set to benefit City who are now closing in on a deal to re-sign the man who captained them to historic a treble only last year.

