Revealed: The crazy reason that Ilkay Gundogan is re-signing for Manchester City

Former Germany captain and Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is set for a shock return to the Premier League champions

After only one season apart Ilkay Gundogan looks set to reunite with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

In June 2023, the 33-year-old left the Etihad to join Barcelona only weeks after lifting the Champions League trophy. The ex-German international signed a two-year deal with the option of a third - but just over a year on he is set to cut short his stay in Catalonia, in favour of a return to Manchester with no transfer fee involved.

