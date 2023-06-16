Who are the Channel 4 commentators and pundits for Malta vs England?

England head to Malta on Friday night as part of the Three Lions' Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Then on Monday, Gareth Southgate's team host North Macedonia.

All of England's Euro 2024 qualifiers are being shown free-to-air on Channel 4 in the UK, while other games will be on Viaplay Online.

Let's take a closer inspection at Channel 4's commentators and punditry line-up for their Euro 2024 qualifying coverage.

Channel 4 presenter for England Euro 2024 qualifying coverage

Who presents England Euro 2024 qualifying coverage on Channel 4?

FourFourTwo columnist Jules Breach hosts the Euro 2024 qualifying coverage of England games on Channel 4.

The journalist and presenter is part of the BT Sport team, having been a key face on the channel's BT Sport Score show alongside Darrell Currie since 2016. She has also presented Europa League coverage on Thursday nights, been a reporter for the channel and presented England's Nations League campaign last summer.

“Watching England games as a little girl with my dad is what made me fall in love with the beautiful game, so it is an absolute honour to be presenting the coverage on England’s new home for football, Channel 4,” Breach previously said about the opportunity.

“We are so excited to bring fun, fresh energy to England’s upcoming matches that reflects the young, inspiring Three Lions squad we have all dared to dream with.”

Channel 4 pundits for England Euro 2024 qualifying coverage

Who are the pundits for Malta vs England?

Jules Breach and Joe Cole return to Channel 4 to work on England games (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former England stars Jermain Defoe, Jill Scott and Joe Cole will join Channel 4 for its coverage of Malta vs England

Scott and Cole are permanent fixtures of Channel 4’s presentation team for its live and exclusive coverage of all eight of England’s Euro qualifiers throughout 2023.

Defoe's incredible 23-year career saw him bag over 300 goals, and his teams included West Ham, Tottenham, Bournemouth and Sunderland. He also won 57 England caps, scoring 20 goals.

Jill Scott's career finished after England's Women's Euro 2022 victory last year. She played for Everton, Manchester City and Aston Villa as a midfielder, and earned an incredible 161 caps for England.

Joe Cole played for a number of clubs, including West Ham, Chelsea and Liverpool, winning three Premier League trophies and playing 56 times for England.

Steve Bower is on the mic for Malta vs England as Channel 4's leading commentator for Euro 2024 qualifying, and is joined by Andros Townsend as co-commentator.

Steve Bower is the lead presenter on Premier League Productions around the world and presents Premier League football for Amazon Prime Video. He is one of the main voices for BBC's Match of the Day and is on BT Sport and ESPN.

Andros Townsend has played for Tottenham, Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Everton, as well as making 13 appearances for England.