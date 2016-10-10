Who is Chelsea's top youth prospect?

Last week we counted down the 59 best under-21 players in the world on FourFourTwo.com – but now we want to know who you rate as the best prospects at Premier League clubs. Expert Twitter account @ChelseaYouth has supplied a longlist of the brightest sparks at Stamford Bridge, and we'll use your wisdom to work out who's got the best chance of following in John Terry's first-team footsteps.

Nobody quite knows whether said talents will get the necessary first-team minutes to progress under Antonio Conte yet, but some of the best youth footballers in the world are currently learning their trade at Cobham, or on loan around the world and hoping to see senior action for the Blues soon.

RECOMMENDED What's it like to be a feeder club? How Vitesse fans really see their Chelsea partnership

So: who's got the best shot?

FourFourTwo's 59 Best Under-21 Wonderkids in the World