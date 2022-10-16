Who is Kobbie Mainoo? The Manchester United wonderkid named on the bench against Newcastle United

Manchester United wonderkid Kobbie Mainoo is on the bench today for the first time against Newcastle United – and fans are excited.

United have a rich history of producing some of the most thrilling young talents in English football. The club have a long tradition of naming academy graduates in the line-up or on the bench for years, with the likes of David Beckham, Ravel Morrison and Marcus Rashford all turning out for the Red Devils over the years.

So who's this new kid on the block?

Who is Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo?

Rainy Breinburg of Netherlands U18 competes for the ball with Kobbie Mainoo of England (Image credit: Silvestre Szpylma/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Stockport-born midfielder Mainoo is just 17 years old and has already made waves as a youngster in the United academy as one of the most exciting products that the club have brought through in recent years.

The youngster has been outstanding for the under-23s and is line for a first start after missing out on the squad for the Europa League midweek. Mainoo is technically gifted and strong for his age on the ball, making him an option either in the midfield pivot or further ahead.

Now, manager Erik ten Hag says that calling up the teen isn't just a gimmick.

"It’s not experience. It’s about [how] they have to deliver," the 52-year-old Dutchman said. "You are here and to contribute, to the team, to the team’s success, so that’s why he’s here."