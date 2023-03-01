Why isn't Liverpool vs Wolves on live TV in the UK?

Liverpool welcome Wolves to Anfield on Wednesday 1 March for a decisive fixture in the Premier League season, with the home side looking to gain ground on the teams above them in the hunt for Europe while the visitors attempt to climb further away from the relegation zone.

Unfortunately for fans in the UK, though, the game isn't being broadcast live in the UK.

With the game rescheduled from its original September 10 date due to the Queen's death, fans were hoping Liverpool vs Wolves would be covered live on one of the three broadcasters who own rights to show Premier League football in the UK.

However, only games selected by broadcasters for the original game can be shown. Neither BT Sport nor Sky Sports selected Liverpool's game at home to Wolves on the original September date, while Amazon didn't have the rights to broadcast games that weekend.

Consequently, the game still falls under the 3pm blackout rules, despite it taking place on a different day and time at a later date. Fans in the UK, therefore, won't have the option to watch the game live.

FA Cup fifth round ties are being broadcast live on Wednesday night instead, with Manchester United vs West Ham, Southampton vs Grimsby and Sheffield United vs Tottenham all available on either BBC or ITV.

Wolves recently dismantled Liverpool 3-0 at Molineux on February 4, with Craig Dawson and Ruben Neves scoring, as well as Joel Matip converting into his own net. Since then, Wolves managed to come from 1-0 down to win a crucial game at Southampton with ten men, draw away at Fulham, but lose to Bournemouth at home.

Currently sat 15th in the Premier League, a win would propel Wolves further away from the bottom three, currently just three points behind.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have picked up seven points since their disastrous encounter with Wolves a month ago, beating Everton at home before picking up three points at Newcastle and a draw at Crystal Palace. A win would help them into sixth in the table, with murmurings of Champions League football still a possibility as Tottenham will be six points ahead having played a game more.