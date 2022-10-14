Why you should watch the Bundesliga this weekend instead of the Premier League or El Clasico

Liverpool vs Manchester City and El Clasico are two of the most mouth-watering football fixtures taking place this coming Sunday, but FourFourTwo is urging fans not to forget about the bonanza being served up in Germany's top-flight.

WATCH Get a BT Sports monthly pass and watch the Bundesliga this weekend (opens in new tab)

There may be glitzier names involved in the aforementioned clashes, but few leagues will offer as much drama as the Bundesliga this Sonntag. That's because all of the top four clubs - Union Berlin, Freiburg, Bayern and Borussia Dortmund - are in action and all playing against one of the others. It's a scheduling miracle unseen since halcyon days of Premier League Grand Slam Sundays circa 2010. Huzzah!

League leaders Union Berlin, known for their raucous atmospheres at Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, host Dortmund at 4.30pm GMT, while universally admired chasers Freiburg travel to juggernauts Bayern at 6.30pm, with the two underdogs hoping to keep the big boys at arm's length in the table.

Should both Union and Freiburg win - which is more than possible given their gutsy displays so far this season - Bayern and Dortmund will be left five points adrift of the top two after 10 matches. Union will open up a six-point lead on third place, having already drawn with Bayern at home earlier in the season. While fans of Union and Freiburg are currently kidding when whispering about an unlikely Bundesliga title tilt, wins could begin to change the narrative into something entirely more serious.

Bayern and Dortmund remain the firm favourites for Bundesliga glory this term, but with neither in sparkling form following the loss of star strikers Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland respectively, German football fans are quietly wondering if the surely-impossible could become reality.

Not since 2009 has a team other than Bayern or Borussia Dortmund won the Meisterschale - should Union and Freiburg do the unexpected this Sunday, many will start to believe a change is gonna come.