Will the Premier League get the fifth Champions League spot for 2025/26?

It is a discussion that continues to dominate: will the Premier League achieve an extra Champions League spot for the 2025/26 season?

After England missed out last year, just Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa were rewarded with a place in Europe's elite footballing competition, but could that be about to change?

With there once again a real possibility fifth could grab you a spot in the Champions League, FourFourTwo looks at the contenders and if it is feasible for one lucky Premier League team to get a rewarding right of passage come the end of the season…

Could the Premier League be allocated an extra UEFA Champions League spot?

Champions League football is hugely beneficial for Premier League clubs finances (Image credit: Getty Images)

To put it abruptly, yes. The Premier League, at present, is likely to be awarded another UEFA Champions League spot given the performance of English clubs in competitions across Europe this season.

Liverpool, Manchester City, Aston Villa, Chelsea and Tottenham have all made superb starts in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League with City and Chelsea still favourites to win the UCL and the UECL respectively.

Chelsea are favourites to win the UEFA Conference League this season (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

That's not to say it could all change, but with two nations each handed an extra Champions League space for 2025/26, there is every chance one could go to the Premier League.

Spain currently has seven active teams in Europe and could also be in with a shout, whilst Italy and Germany, boasting eight a pair thanks to their club's performances last year, will also have a say in 2025.

Back in September, Opta Analyst gave England a 72.1 per cent chance of an extra spot with Spain shortly behind with a 54.7 per cent prediction of grabbing the other additional space.

That of course changes weekly and does not count that Manchester City lost their first game in Europe this season when beaten 4-1 by Sporting. Pep Guardiola's men are well positioned already to qualify after four games played, having won two games and drawing 0-0 with Inter.

As it stands at present, that extra Champions League spot will go to Brighton and Hove Albion and we here at FourFourTwo must admit we do think the Seagulls will be there or thereabouts come May.

Manchester United may have helped their fortunes following Erik ten Hag's sacking and you cannot yet rule out the likes of Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur or even Nottingham Forest after their starts.