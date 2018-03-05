Win! Tickets for you and a friend to see England vs Italy at Wembley on 27 March

With the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia fast approaching, this is the perfect opportunity to get together with friend for an evening out at Wembley to cheer on England before their journey to the World Cup.

This fixture against the 2006 World Champions will provide a stiff test less than three months before the start of this summer’s tournament in Russia. The Three Lions have previously faced the four-time World Cup winners in 26 full internationals, drawing 1-1 on the last occasion in March 2015 in Turin. Can they go one better and win at Wembley? Be there live to find out.

Tickets for the match are still available (from £20 Adults/£10 Juniors) at www.thefa.com/tickets