Wolves vs West Ham United live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Wolves vs West Ham United live stream and match preview

Looking for a Wolves vs West Ham United live stream? We've got you covered. Wolves vs West Ham United is not being shown in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Wolves (opens in new tab) remain in the bottom three despite a slight uptick in form under Julen Lopetegui post-World Cup 2022.

West Ham (opens in new tab) are outside the relegation zone on goal difference alone, and they would drop into the bottom three if they lose at Molineux.

This is an important match for two teams who are looking to pull clear of the bottom three.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Wolves will have to make do without Pedro Neto, Chiquinho, Boubacar Toure and Sasa Kalajdzic.

West Ham will be unable to call upon the services of Kurt Zouma, Alphonse Areola, Gianluca Scamacca and Maxwel Cornet, but Vladimir Coufal and Manuel Lanzini could be involved in some capacity.

Form

Wolves were knocked out of the EFL Cup by Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab) on penalties in midweek, but they have only lost one of their last six matches in all competitions.

West Ham beat Brentford in the FA Cup last time out, ending an eight-game winless streak.

Referee

Simon Hooper will be the referee for Wolves vs West Ham United.

Stadium

Wolves vs West Ham United will be played at the 32,050-capacity Molineux in Wolverhampton.

Kick-off and channel

Wolves vs West Ham United kick-off is at 3pm GMT on Saturday 14 January in the UK. The game is not being shown in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 10am ET / 7am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.