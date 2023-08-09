Women's World Cup 2023: Are England favourites for the trophy?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup is approaching the business end of the tournament and just eight nations remain in the quest to lift the trophy in Sydney a week on Sunday.

In what has been the most unpredictable women’s edition of the tournament in its 32-year history, the number one and two ranked nations in the world have already fallen by the wayside in USA and Germany, while the likes of Brazil and Olympic champions Canada have also been knocked out.

Japan may be many people’s favourites based on the football played so far, but European champions England are the favourites in the eyes of many of the bookies, despite several sub-par performances from Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses in the past couple of weeks, and now the loss of key player Lauren James due to suspension.

Lauren James of England looks set to miss the rest of the tournament with injury (Image credit: Getty Images)

If it’s not England, 2011 winners Japan are looking an excellent option so far. Futoshi Ikeda’s exciting young squad and their unique brand of football have taken the tournament by storm so far, scoring 17 goals across their four games and conceding just once, including a 4-0 demolition of Spain in the final group games.

If they don’t, it does mean we will see one of the other seven nations win the World Cup for the first time, with only other previous champions Norway joining USA and Germany on the sidelines.

VIDEO: Why Women's World Cup 2023 and England women's star Lauren James will change the women's game forever

Japan have to get past Olympic runners-up Sweden who are the highest-ranked side, but like England haven’t yet fully found their stride and certainly rode their luck in their dramatic second round with over the reigning world champions.

Spain could also be well-fancied to go all the way. Despite that defeat to Japan, they have played some sublime football this tournament and dismantled Switzerland 5-1 in the second round, and have 2019 finalists Netherlands in the way of a potential rematch with Japan in the semi-finals.

Japan are well-fancied for the trophy (Image credit: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Netherlands have gone under the radar this tournament and will prove stern opposition for Jorge Vilda’s side, while the other quarter-final sees two other potential winners go head-to-head in a mouth-watering clash between Herve Renard’s France and co-hosts Australia, both of whom have been building with momentum with every game.

The outliers are Colombia, ranked 25th in the world and in the quarter-finals for the first time, but Nelson Abadia’s side have played good football, been solid at the back and should provide a stern test for England on Saturday.

More on the Women's World Cup

Is this the greatest women's football advert ever? Orange in France have delivered a stunning piece of filmmaking for the Women's World Cup 2023.

Alex Greenwood has told FFT that she believes the development in the Lionesses recently is more mentality-focused than ability-based, while Christine Sinclair has spoken of her longevity. Intriguingly, Canada women’s head coach comes from a small town in County Durham – just like the men's – and FFT met Bev Priestman ahead of the tournament.

You can download the wallchart for the tournament, too.