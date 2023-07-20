Women's World Cup 2023 wall chart: Free to download with full schedule and dates
FourFourTwo's Women's World Cup 2023 wall chart is free – just download it and print it off yourself
It's time to ready your Women's World Cup 2023 wall chart, with the tournament finally here!
You can start tentatively planning your nation's run to the final – and for that, we can assist you with a fully-printable, A4 sheet to pin up on your wall and follow throughout the tournament.
FourFourTwo's Women's World Cup 2023 wall chart will see you through the whole month: we have the full schedule, with every World Cup fixture.
FourFourTwo Women's World Cup 2023 wall chart: Download at home version
Here's how you can get FFT's World Cup 2022 wall chart: download it below, absolutely and completely free. Yep, it's that easy.
Simply click here or on the image above to open the wall chart as a high-resolution PDF, then download and print off in any size you choose! You're going to just need to fill in the scores for the group stage before adding in the team names for the knockout stages.
We even have a black and white version…
FourFourTwo Women's World Cup 2023 wall chart: Download at home black and white version
Colour ink is expensive, isn't it?
If you're looking for a black and white alternative, we've got you covered, too. Either click here to download or click on the image above to take you to the PDF file, where you can print.
England manager Sarina Wiegman implemented some bonding methods for the England team that proved pivotal in the Lionesses' Euro 2022 success.
Georgia Stanway acknowledges that the Lionesses are a different animal compared to last year, suggesting "the dynamic has changed but we’re still an unbelievable squad".
Meanwhile, FFT columnist Jules Breach says that England can still win the World Cup, despite the loss of experience in the side.
We've also compiled everything you need to know ahead of the World Cup in a special tournament hub.
