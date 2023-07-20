Women's World Cup 2023 wall chart: Free to download with full schedule and dates

It's time to ready your Women's World Cup 2023 wall chart, with the tournament finally here!

You can start tentatively planning your nation's run to the final – and for that, we can assist you with a fully-printable, A4 sheet to pin up on your wall and follow throughout the tournament.

FourFourTwo's Women's World Cup 2023 wall chart will see you through the whole month: we have the full schedule, with every World Cup fixture.

FourFourTwo Women's World Cup 2023 wall chart: Download at home version

Women's World Cup 2023 Wallchart (Image credit: Future)

Here's how you can get FFT's World Cup 2022 wall chart: download it below, absolutely and completely free. Yep, it's that easy.

Simply click here or on the image above to open the wall chart as a high-resolution PDF, then download and print off in any size you choose! You're going to just need to fill in the scores for the group stage before adding in the team names for the knockout stages.

We even have a black and white version…

FourFourTwo Women's World Cup 2023 wall chart: Download at home black and white version

Women's World Cup 2023 Wallchart (Image credit: Future)

Colour ink is expensive, isn't it?

If you're looking for a black and white alternative, we've got you covered, too. Either click here to download or click on the image above to take you to the PDF file, where you can print.

