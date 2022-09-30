World Cup 2022: Do goals in the third place play-off count towards the Golden Boot?

The World Cup 2022 will – as has been the case at every World Cup bar 1930 and 1950 – feature a third place play-off to decide who finishes third and fourth at the tournament.

Historically, this much-maligned match has been a high-scoring affair – so could it prove decisive in the Golden Boot Race in Qatar this winter?

FourFourTwo explains all…

Do goals scored in the third place play-off count towards the Golden Boot?

They say the third place play-off is the game no one wants to play – and that's probably to a large extent – but it's still an official World Cup match.

So yes, goals scored in the third place play-off do count towards the Golden Boot. A goal is a goal. But not if it's scored in a shootout.

Who was the first Golden Boot winner to score in the third place play-off?

Brazilian Leonidis won the 1938 World Cup Golden Boot (Image credit: STAFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Brazil (opens in new tab)'s Leonidas was the first Golden Boot winner to score in the World Cup third place play-off.

The 'Black Diamond' – who's said to have invented the bicycle kick – bagged a brace as the Selecao beat Sweden 4-2 to finish third at the 1938 tournament in France.

Who was the most recent Golden Boot winner to score in the third place play-off?

Diego Forlan netted four goals at the 2010 World Cup – including in the third-place play-off (Image credit: Ryan Pierse - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

The most recent Golden Boot winner to score in the third place play-off at the World Cup was Davor Suker in 1998. He notched the winner as Croatia saw off the Netherlands (opens in new tab) to secure third spot.

Since then, two other Golden Boot winners have played in the third place play-off – Germany's Miroslav Klose in 2006 and England (opens in new tab)'s Harry Kane in 2018 – but neither scored.

Uruguay (opens in new tab)'s Diego Forlan and Germany (opens in new tab)'s Thomas Muller were two of four joint top scorers at the 2010 World Cup, and both scored in the third place play-off (opens in new tab) (won by Germany) – with latter clinching the Golden Boot by virtue of having provided more assists during the tournament.