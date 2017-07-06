Wycombe Wanderers unveil "psychedelic" goalkeeping top

Richardson, who also doubles up as the club's second-choice goalkeeper, has taken the credit for producing the flourescent kit. The new strip is designed to help the League Two club keep more clean sheets next season.

Goalkeeper Scott Brown had the unfortunate task of modelling the eye-catching new top, which Richardson takes great pride in.

Richardson told Sky Sports: "There’s been a lot of research into the science behind goalkeeper kits, which is why you see a lot of luminous colours and chevron patterns which enlarge the presence of the keeper in the goal.

“We’ve developed that idea over the past couple of years, with a bright lime and green design last year, and have enjoyed working with O’Neills to come up with these designs which we hope will be effective on the pitch and also be popular for fans who’d like to buy the replica versions.”

Brown added: “I must admit I had to do a double-take when Barry showed me the designs – they’re a lot different from what I’ve worn in the past! But they’ve definitely grown on me and I’m looking forward to wearing them throughout the season, even if I get a few rude comments from opposition fans behind my goal!”

You will only get compliments, Scott.

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com