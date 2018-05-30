YouTube team Hashtag United reveal home ground – but are appealing their league allocation

On Friday, the FA revealed that Hashtag United - a team created for YouTube content - will be entering the English football pyramid.

Since then, Owen has revealed on Hashtag United's YouTube channel that the club will play their home fixtures at Haringey Borough's Coles Park in north London. For their matches, the stadium will be known as the Hashtag Arena.

But Owen, an influential YouTuber in his own right, says his team are hoping to play in a different league next season and not the one they have been allocated in to.

Hashtag had taken Broxbourne Borough's place in the 10th tier league, much to the Hertfordshire team's fury.

Owen wrote on YouTube: "What they [the FA] announced is not the league we were expecting. We've appealed, so as far as we're concerned it is not confirmed yet but we'll tell you more as soon as we can.﻿"

In the channel's latest video 'Chapter 2 announced!', Owen outlines how the club will attempt its rise up from England's 10th tier. No mention of a future rivalry with Instagram Town, though.

