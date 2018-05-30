Usain Bolt surprisingly turns up to train with Stromsgodset for a week

The arrangement was set up by Puma for the eight-time Olympic champion to train with the Eliteserien side. Bolt was unveiled to the rest of the squad on Wednesday morning ahead of the day's training.

As Bolt looks to forge a career in football – with training sessions at Borussia Dortmund and Mamelodi Sundowns already under his belt – he will take part in a training match against the Norway U19 national team at Stromsgodset's Marienlyst Stadion on Tuesday, June 5. He will travel to Old Trafford for Sunday, June 10's Soccer Aid charity match.

Stromsgodset's marketing manager Rune Marthinsen told the club's official website: "It was in April that the first enquiry came from Bolt's team, and since then there has been a lot of back and forth. It's very, very exciting. And very secret!

"[Sporting director] Jostein [Flo] and [head coach] Tor Ole [Skullerud] have been positive and enthusiastic from day one, and it's just unreal that Bolt is actually here.

"We are incredibly proud of the collaboration we have with Puma, and this is great for us, and also for the whole city."

Sporting director Flo is equally delighted Bolt has chosen to train with the club who sit 12th in the Norwegian top flight after 12 matches played.

He added: "We think it's amazingly fun that Usain Bolt chooses to come here to Stromsgodset to work out. He is a champion, one of the greatest athletes throughout all ages, and of course we can learn a lot from him.

"Furthermore, he is a particularly charismatic and energetic type, and his presence will undoubtedly be a great inspiration for players, coaches and the whole club."

