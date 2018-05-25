YouTube 11-a-side team Hashtag United join the English football pyramid

Hashtag United was created by a group of mates in 2016 with the purpose of filming their matches for YouTube content that appeals to a FIFA-playing generation.

At the time of writing, their channel has 369,000 subscribers. The organisation have also ventured into the world of eSports by sponsoring professional FIFA players.

Their squad is a collection of guys who mostly have full-time jobs, but their digital influence individually and collectively has grown rapidly since the team's inception.

Despite only forming two years ago, they've already played at Wembley Stadium and are travelling the world playing matches fit for online consumption. Hashtag play teams varying from other YouTube channels to work, university and legends teams.

But now the club run by successful YouTuber Spencer Owen - who captains the side - will play in the English football pyramid from the start of next season as they take the place of Broxbourne Borough in the 10th tier. A sub-committee of the FA's league committee met on Wednesday to confirm the provisional allocations for next season.

Unsurprisingly, Broxbourne weren't too pleased to find out they had been relegated.

So come on, everyone, get your hashtag celebrations at the ready.

See also...

In Other News...