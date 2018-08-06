10 major transfer deals we think could still happen this week

We're approaching that most wonderful time of year: panic season! With just days left of the 2018 summer transfer window, Premier League clubs are fine-tuning their squads for Friday's big kick-off – and some bosses are happier than others.

Jose Mourinho does not fall into that cheery bunch. The only thing that the Manchester United boss has celebrated this summer is pre-season being "finally over", having predicted a "difficult season" for his poor paupers and spent most of his summer grumbling about... well, pretty much everything. Better lean on Ed Woodward again then, Jose...