10 major transfer deals we think could still happen this week
By Greg Lea
'Tis the season to be jolly...
We're approaching that most wonderful time of year: panic season! With just days left of the 2018 summer transfer window, Premier League clubs are fine-tuning their squads for Friday's big kick-off – and some bosses are happier than others.
Jose Mourinho does not fall into that cheery bunch. The only thing that the Manchester United boss has celebrated this summer is pre-season being "finally over", having predicted a "difficult season" for his poor paupers and spent most of his summer grumbling about... well, pretty much everything. Better lean on Ed Woodward again then, Jose...
Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham to Manchester United)
Halfway through last season, Alderweireld seemed destined to leave White Hart Lane, with negotiations for a new contract breaking down and Mauricio Pochettino increasingly overlooking the defender within his team selection.
The Belgium international’s current deal expires in 2019, but includes both a one-year extension option and a clause which would put him on the market for a cut-price £25m next summer. Manchester United have been in pole position to land the centre-back and now look set to tie up a deal, rumoured to be in the region of £60m.
Anthony Martial (Manchester United to Tottenham)
While Spurs may be resigned to losing Alderweireld this summer, they could still soften the blow by welcoming United star Anthony Martial in the opposite direction. The Frenchman has had a turbulent rapport with manager Jose Mourinho since the Portuguese took over at Old Trafford, and the thought of featuring from the start in less than half of United’s league games (as he did in 2016/17 and 2017/18) is unlikely to appeal to a youngster in need of regular game time.
However, the United hierarchy appear unsure about the prospect of losing a potential future star, and sending him to a Premier League rival could prove costly in the long run.
Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea to Real Madrid)
Belgium’s No.1 has spent all summer being linked with the serial Champions League winners. The 26-year-old has never hidden his love for the Spanish capital, a city where he spent three years on loan with Atletico Madrid and that his two young children call home.
The goalkeeper’s agent Christophe Henrotay has urged the Blues to accept Real’s bid, and Courtois is keen to complete a return to Spain. With time running out in the market, new Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri must line up a replacement before the Blues can consider granting Courtois’ wish – but the Italian has admitted that he's unsure what the future holds for his talented Belgian.
Marco Verratti (PSG to Manchester City)
Speculation that City could make a late pounce for the Italian playmaker has surfaced recently, after the Citizens saw midfield target Jorginho head to Chelsea and another reported name on their wanted list, Fred, join cross-city rivals United.
PSG won't make things easy for City, though, as they demonstrated last year by digging their heels in when Verratti attempted to join Barcelona. However, the Parisians need to balance the books and that fact could force a change in approach this time around.
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace to Chelsea)
Palace have spent all summer insisting that star man Zaha is going nowhere and Spurs now appear to have pulled out of the race for the Ivory Coast international.
Now Chelsea have emerged as a potential destination for the winger, but it remains to be seen whether the Blues are willing to fork out the £75m fee being demanded at Selhurst Park. Palace would hate to lose the fan favourite regardless of the bid, so Zaha may need to ask his boyhood club to leave for this deal to go through.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea to Crystal Palace)
Despite his contribution to England’s impressive World Cup campaign, Loftus-Cheek’s future at Stamford Bridge remains up in the air. He could yet be used as part of a deal for Zaha in an attempt to bring the price of the Palace star down.
The 22-year-old impressed while on loan in south London last season, and the Blues are likely to green-light a return to Selhurst Park for another season, but Palace may insist on securing the midfielder permanently before letting Zaha move the other way. Regardless of the latter's future, however, Loftus-Cheek could end up back at Palace on another temporary deal for the 2018/19 season.
Chris Smalling (Manchester United to Wolves)
Smalling could be the one to suffer if United succeed in their attempt to land Alderweireld from Spurs. The 28-year-old has been at Old Trafford for eight years, but doubts continue to linger over his future with Phil Jones, Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof all competing for a starting place this season.
Wolves have added real quality to their squad since earning promotion back to the Premier League, and they are reportedly tracking Smalling into the final week of transfer activity. The former Fulham centre-back’s top-flight pedigree is an attribute that Nuno would relish.
Jack Grealish (Aston Villa to Tottenham)
Things looked bleak for Villa following a Championship play-off final defeat that threatened to plunge the club towards financial ruin, but the NSWE group’s takeover last month has restored stability. Not only that, but it has boosted their chances of holding on to Grealish for at least one more season.
Spurs haven’t given up on the idea of taking the 22-year-old to north London, but the two parties appear some way apart: Steve Bruce revealed that the Premier League giants are “nowhere near” matching Villa’s valuation.
Bernard (Free agent to West Ham)
It's been an impressive summer so far in the market for West Ham, who have recruited Felipe Anderson, Issa Diop, Lukasz Fabianski, Andriy Yarmolenko and Jack Wilshere.
The latter came in on a free after his Arsenal contract expired, and the Hammers may repeat the trick with Brazilian winger Bernard, who could arrive in time for their Premier League curtain-raiser against Liverpool on Sunday.
The former Shakhtar Donetsk star’s wages had appeared to price West Ham out of a move last month, but it's now said he'd be willing to accept reduced terms to finalise a deal this week.
Luka Modric (Real Madrid to Inter)
Real Madrid are entering a new era following the summer exit of club icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane.
World Cup Golden Ball winner Modric could be another big name added to the list of absentees next season – the Croatian midfielder is set for showdown talks with president Florentino Perez this week amid interest from Inter.
Like Ronaldo, four-time Champions League winner Modric seems to have reached the conclusion that his time at the Bernabeu has run its course, but Madrid won't want to lose another big name to a Serie A club in the same window.
