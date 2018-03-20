10 one-season wonders who burned brightly... but oh-so-briefly

After 15 trophyless seasons at his boyhood team Manchester City, the 33-year-old Power left Maine Road for Everton in the summer of 1986 as City chairman Peter Swales accepted a bid of £65,000.

Initially it seemed that Power would be a fringe player with the Toffees, but long-term injuries to Peter Reid and Paul Bracewell meant that Kendall called upon Power's knowhow as Everton launched another title assault. Power was a model of consistency (he even netted against former club City, and refused to celebrate – how modern!) as his new team pipped city rivals Liverpool to the First Division crown.