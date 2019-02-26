10 players and managers who REALLY fell out

Over the last few days, the news cycle has been dominated by Kepa Arrizabalaga and Maurizio Sarri’s “misunderstanding” during the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

The Blues goalkeeper refused to be substituted ahead of Chelsea's penalty shoot-out, winning the stand-off before failing to stop his side losing to Manchester City.

Although it's undoubtedly one of the highest-profile fallouts between player and manager, it's also far from the first or most explosive. So let’s have a look at some of the best…