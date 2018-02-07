10 players who really weren't liked by their team-mates

As is the case in real life, some footballers really struggle to get on with their work colleagues. Whether tainted by their relationship with a hated manager, disliked because of their lazy attitude towards the job at hand or just resented for their pure, unadulterated arrogance, certain players struggle to fit in. They may find themselves swiftly transfer-listed, training with the youth team or simply training alone.

We take a look at 10 such players who struggled to win friends and influence people after signing for a new team.