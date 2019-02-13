10 players who switched international allegiances after being capped

Declan Rice has three caps for the Republic of Ireland, but the West Ham midfielder has finally declared that his international future lies with England, the country of his birth.

In a mature statement, the 20-year-old said: "I consider myself to be of mixed nationality. I have equal respect for both England and Ireland and therefore the national team I choose to represent is not a clear-cut, simple selection. Ultimately, it is a personal decision I have made with my heart and my head."

In this slideshow, we pick out more players who turned out for two different international teams…