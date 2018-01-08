10 Premier League transfers we think will happen this month

January can be a difficult month to get deals done, with clubs loath to lose key men midway through the campaign. The winter window does give out-of-favour players an opportunity to jump ship, though, while others whose contracts are close to expiring often try and plot their escapes at the turn of the year.

Liverpool were the first club to pull off a major deal by capturing Virgil van Dijk from Southampton. In this slideshow, we pick out a few more Premier League transfers we think will happen in the coming weeks – but please don’t blame FourFourTwo if your favourite club don’t follow through on our predictions...