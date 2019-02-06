10 summer signings who need to up their games this season

Signed for an enormous £52 million from Shakhtar Donetsk last summer, United’s Brazilian midfielder has made just 10 Premier League appearance since and featured only twice as a substitute in the league under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 25-year-old has started three games in the last four months and is finding it hard to break into the Norwegian’s plans, having failed to feature at all in their last six matches.

Solskjaer has sought to reassure Fred that his time will come. He said: “I don’t think he needs to worry too much. He’ll get chances." When they come, Fred must take them if he's to shake off the flop tag that he's in danger of being branded with.