10 things we've learned about Liverpool in 2018

Liverpool conceded 23 goals in the first half of last season - considerably more than Manchester City (12), Tottenham (18), Manchester United (14), Chelsea (14) and even Burnley (15). Jurgen Klopp had managed to get the attack firing, but doubts remained over his ability to shore up the Reds’ backline.

The signings of Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk have certainly helped to tighten things up, but Klopp has also made improvements to the team’s structure. Liverpool haven’t always been exhilarating to watch in 2018/19, but there is a newfound solidity to their game which could make all the difference when it comes to the title.

With eight goals against in the first 20 games of the campaign, Liverpool look like they have what it takes to compete with Chelsea’s record of 15 in 2004/05.