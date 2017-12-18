11 lesser-known Ballon d’Or winners

Born in the French city of Angers in 1931, Kopa began his career with his boyhood club but made a name for himself at Reims, the Ligue 1 outfit for whom he signed at the age of 20.

A fleet-footed playmaker who was almost impossible to dispossess, Kopa was the main man in the Reims sides which won league titles in 1953 and 1955, before helping the club to the European Cup final in 1956. Real Madrid, who ran out 4-3 winners in the Paris showpiece, promptly brought Kopa to the Spanish capital after witnessing his talent first-hand.

After coming third in the Ballon d’Or vote following success in both La Liga and the European Cup in his first season at the Bernabeu, the Frenchman beat runner-up Helmut Rahn by 31 votes after winning the same two trophies in 1958.