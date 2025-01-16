Quiz! Can you name every Ballon d'Or top three from 2007 to 2023 - without Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?

Our latest football quiz is something a little different.

We want to know how many past Ballon d'Or top three's – going back to 2007 – you can remember. Football's most prestigious award has largely been dominated by two players, so to make it even harder, we are taking Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo out of the equation.

It's a real toughy this one, no doubt, so only the ultimate award ceremony geeks should give this one a go.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) QUIZ Can you name the top 50 overseas scorers in Premier League history?

We need a total of 48 players from you, dating back to 2007 all the way until 2023, so you best get your thinking caps on!

We are giving you just eight minutes to work your way through this almighty challenge that could go right down to the wire. All the best!

You can get a hint, too. Sign into Kwizly and we'll give you the next letter of the next player you're working on.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

