12 bizarre managerial appointments

Not many on these shores had heard of Grant, who replaced Jose Mourinho at Chelsea looking like he’d literally been unearthed from somewhere. Lifeless pallor of a corpse aside, Grant’s spell at Stamford Bridge actually went pretty well. Unlike many on this list, he actually had some managerial experience - although exclusively with Israeli clubs and the national team - and had been working as a director of football in west London until Mourinho’s departure.

Grant steered the Blues to second place in the league, and to both the League Cup and the Champions League finals. In the end, he was only a John Terry slip away from becoming the first man to lead Chelsea to European club football's top prize.